Fox Host Rattles Off List Of ICE Abuses Since Trump 'Took Down The Temperature'

Jessica Tarlov once again brings the receipts on the latest ridiculous media narrative on how Trump is reacting to the public's disgust with his ICE and CBP thugs.

Tarlov also got a shot in on her cohost Jesse Watters and his creepy affection for Trump's chief of staff, PeeWee Goebbels Stephen Miller.

Here's the back and forth from this Wednesday's The Five, where Tarlov was responding to Kayleigh McEnany accusing Tim Walz of releasing a bunch of undocumented immigrants who have committed crimes.

TARLOV: Absolutely, I've said this consistently from the beginning that I think that you could take a lot of heat or attention off of your cities if you hand over the worst first, which is how this was supposed to go. The problem is, is that it hasn't been executed like that.

And the idea that we are just going to move past what has unfolded over the last few weeks, including what happened to Renee Good getting three bullets in her, knowing that she was alive for eight minutes after that happened, but didn't receive medical care, or what happened to Alex Pretti over the weekend, and start talking again about how Democrats are the problem, and it's all of you guys organizing online, and your vast conspiracy to make sure that all the bad hombres can stay here.

We don't want bad hombres to stay here, we want regular hombres who may have entered illegally but are living good productive lives in America, a lot of them with American children to be able to stay, and also for American citizens to not be detained and also to not be shot.

So since Donald Trump quote unquote took down the temperature, an ICE agent on video threatening, you raise your voice, I erase your voice. You have agents trying to get into the Ecuadorian embassy because they think they can round up some illegals there. That's illegal, based on international law. Told by someone who works at the consulate, backup, he says, "If you touch me, I'll grab you."

Kyle Cheney at Politico has been tracking the cases of folks who have been detained, found 2,300 cases since July alone where the judge has ruled that ICE has illegally detained someone.

And so the argument about Donald Trump is in retreat... it is verifiable. If you look at what's happened with Greg Bovino, he's out. He's sent back to his old post, maybe goes into early retirement. Stephen Miller and Kristi Noem are duking it out in the proverbial pages of Axios.

She says, now everything I've done, I've done at the direction of the president and Stephen. Katie Miller, Stephen Miller's wife, tweeting out a defense of him in there. He's vying to try to keep his job. She may get impeached.

You have Thom Tillis and Lisa Murkowski...

WATTERS: Miller's not going anywhere. Jessica.



TARLOV: Well, he's... are you denying that he is concerned about what's going on? Because he's come out and said...

WATTERS: Miller's staying put

TARLOV: ...that they have... I get it. You love him, the sexual matador. He is your type.



WATTERS: How dare you, Jessica.

TARLOV: You're the one who said it. It was weird.