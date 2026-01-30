Stephen Miller DID NOT Backtrack On ICE Murder Of Alex Pretti

Stephen Miller is the latest Trump official playing 'Ring around the Rosie" and deflecting his violent rhetoric against Alex Pretti's murder by blaming CBP.

Democrats and Republicans are blaming Kristi Noem for her outrageous statements after the murder. Noem, on the other hand is blaming Trump and Miller. Gregory Bovino has become the fall guy for his outlandish behavior.

Lil Goebbels Miller is now blaming Customs and Border Protection.

However, the way the mainstream media is framing this is ridiculous. Stephen Miller, the man perpetrating his white supremacist view of America, did not backtrack on his original inflammatory statements. He did not apologize for calling Alex Pretti an assassin and having other media minions describe him as a radical terrorist.

All Miller did was make a new statement claiming the CBP did not possibly follow protocol. CNN's John Berman led the segment. Senior White House reporter Betsy Klein discussed Miller's response.

BERMAN: And I just want to point to you, you two, this very remarkable statement to our colleague Kristen Holmes from Stephen Miller yesterday. KLEIN: As you said, in the immediate aftermath of federal agents' killing of Alex Pretti on Saturday, we heard Stephen Miller go to social media almost immediately. He referred to Pretti as, quote, a domestic terrorist, also a would-be assassin. And you can believe that he was behind a lot of the messaging that was coming from this White House. But then, last night, in this statement to our colleague Kristen Holmes, he says, quote, "the White House had provided clear guidance to DHS that the extra personnel that had been sent to Minnesota for force protection should be used for conducting fugitive operations to create a physical barrier between the arrest teams and the disruptors." He goes on to say, we are evaluating why the CBP team may not have been following that protocol. He also says that some of the original statements that were coming from the Department of Homeland Security were, quote, based on reports from CBP on the ground, so clearly shifting blame there and notably not disputing that he was involved in those statements.

Miller threw some word salad at the media and didn't take ownership of his failure to investigate the shooting properly before opening up his big fucking mouth. Trump's racist border operative hasn't recanted his description of Pretti being an assassin.

He didn't backtrack at all. He tries to create a new smoke-screen to protect himself. Berman noticed what I did.

BERMAN: But not apologizing for them either, correct, Betsy? KLEIN: Absolutely right. Okay, and that's important because he said those things. BERMAN: He's blaming now CBP for giving him the information that led to those statements, but he is not apologizing.

What's the protocol, Stephen? Only use three ICE agents to beat the shit out of a protester and maybe only shoot them five times instead of ten. In the back, of course.