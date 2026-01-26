'Let The Facts Lead': Leavitt Throws Stephen Miller Under The Bus Over Alex Pretti

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt refused to defend aide Stephen Miller after he described Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old nurse gunned down by Border Patrol, as an "assassin" who "tried to murder federal agents."

During Monday's White House briefing, one reporter noted that the Department of Homeland Security had accused Pretti of wanting to do "maximum damage" and "massacre law enforcement."

"Stephen Miller on Saturday posted that, or called Pretti a would-be assassin," the reporter said. "Why did administration officials jump to conclusions before an investigation had even been conducted?"

"Well, look, this has obviously been a very fluid and fast-moving situation throughout the weekend," Leavitt replied. "As for President Trump, whom I speak for, he has said that he wants to let the investigation continue and let the facts lead in this case."

"Stephen Miller labeled Pretti a domestic terrorist. Does the president agree?" another reporter asked.

"Look, as I've said, I have not heard the president characterize Mr. Pretti in that way," the press secretary asserted. "However, I have heard the President say he wants to let the facts and the investigation lead itself."

"On Stephen Miller's comments, will Stephen Miller be apologizing to the family of Alex Pretty for calling him, quote, an assassin who tried to murder federal agents despite the fact that, as you say, this is still under investigation?" one correspondent wondered.

"Look, again, this incident remains under investigation, and nobody here at the White House, including the President of the United States, wants to see Americans hurt or killed and losing their lives in American streets," Leavitt remarked.