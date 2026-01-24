Jessica Tarlov Brings Receipts On Fox News About ICE Abuses

Jessica Tarlov didn't mince words on Fox News's The Five. Instead, she brought receipts and threw down the facts in front of the network's bobbleheads, who are impervious to facts. And one of the worst parts about conservatives' talking points is when they try to justify the detention of five-year-old Liam Ramos in Minnesota as he returned home from school. The child was in the country legally, but somehow, that's justifiable for Trump enablers as they twist the facts of the case.

"So I think what we should do is we should listen to what law enforcement themselves are saying about how ICE is carrying out these operations in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and all over the country," Tarlov said. "The Minnesota Department of Corrections does a press conference. DHS is spreading persistent misinformation regarding ICE detainers. They need to set the record straight. Hennepin County Sheriff, ICE agents are racially profiling U.S. citizens, including off-duty cops. Brooklyn Park Police Chief, I've received endless complaints about civil rights infringements, including being stopped with no cause, which has happened to off-duty cops, too. All of them have been people of color."

There are new court documents out with these new lawsuits about the conditions that these kids were being held in, talking about contaminated food with mold and worms, not enough water," she continued. "A Texas medical examiner just ruled a death of a detainee in ICE custody, a homicide. He was choked so hard that blood vessels burst in his eyelids."

"An ICE agent is talking to a woman who's a legal observer, and he says, why are you taking pictures?" she continued. "And she says, why are you taking pictures? And he says, because we have a nice little database, and now you're considered a domestic terrorist."

"We know they want to use administrative warrants, which is not how the Fourth Amendment works, to be able to break down doors," she added. "ICE is out of control. And if you don't want to believe the stories about what, you know, the women are blocking traffic, and it's about crazy protesters with blue hair and wine mums who don't have anything better to do, listen to law enforcement who are saying that ICE is not operating properly."

Her conservative colleagues shook their heads as if that would make the facts of the horrors we're witnessing daily, that ICE is engaging in, disappear. It won't.