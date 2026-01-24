ICE Agent Puts Legal Observer In Domestic Terrorist Database

The video below was reportedly recorded in Maine, the latest stop for Donald Trump’s Gestapo force.

In the video, a woman confronted an ICE agent apparently jotting down information from her car. “It’s not illegal to record,” she said to him.

“Exactly, that’s what we’re doing,” the agent sneered.

“Why are you taking my information down?” the woman asked.

“‘Cause we have a nice little data base. And now you’re considered a domestic terrorist. So have fun with that,” the agent replied, with smug contempt.”

Any officer serious about upholding the law would respect and honor a person’s right to peaceful protest. But not Trump goons.