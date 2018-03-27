Kayleigh McEnany Is Asked Point-Blank: 'Do You Think Trump Slept With Stormy Daniels?'

Republican National Committee spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany insisted on Tuesday that all of the claims of affairs and sexual harassment that have been leveled against President Donald Trump are "ridiculous" lies intended to bring down his presidency.

During a panel discussion on Fox & Friends, host Ainsley Earhardt complained that "the media just can't get enough" of Trump's alleged affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels -- whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

"The media's goal is to distract and destroy," McEnany agreed. "If it's not Stormy Daniels, it's Russia collusion or the dossier -- funded by Democrats. Their goal is to take down this president and distract from all his successes."

Earhardt accused Democrats of a double standard: "Have we forgotten about Bill Clinton?"

Left-leaning Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov pointed out that Fox News host Sean Hannity featured two of President Clinton's accusers the night before, and that Trump invited some of those same accusers to a debate with Hillary Clinton during the presidential campaign.

But according to Tarlov, the Trump affair is different because "it's about hush money and intimidation."

"These accusations are ridiculous!" McEnany shot back. "This individual -- this woman said she signed false statements. She said that she told a mistruth to the public. She said she didn't want her kids to find out and yet she's out doing a huge 60 Minutes interview. She has no credibility."

"Kayleigh!" Tarlov interrupted. "Do you think that the president slept with Stormy Daniels?"

"No!" McEnany shouted without hesitation. "The White House has denied these allegations."

"Do you think America cares about this kind of stuff," Earhardt shrugged. "Maybe our country for the good or for the bad has changed after Bill Clinton because this is a president that's creating jobs, creating bonuses for individuals, putting people back to work."

Tarlov reminded the Fox News host that most people were more concerned about the economy that White House scandal during the Clinton years. But she lamented that voters would not change their ways as a result of the accusations against Trump.

"They already know who this man is," Tarlov said as McEnany agreed. "They heard the Access Hollywood tape, they know that he has cheated on two -- I guess three now of his wives allegedly. That know that he is that man and they are okay with it because they say they need a leader, not a preacher."

"But I think it is a worthwhile story to cover," she concluded. "If there was hush money paid and if there was intimidation and threats. And if this was reversed and if it was Barack Obama..."

McEnany cut her off.

"Jessica, this is ridiculous," she grumbled. "Let's look back to the 2016 accusers... This is another chapter of the same story. People can't stand that this president is succeeding and so they have to manufacture stories and put them all over the mainstream media."