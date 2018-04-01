Cohen's Lawyer Calls Stormy's Story 'Nonsensical' Because Trump Only Slept With Her Once

An attorney for who represents President Donald Trump's personal lawyer over the weekend dismissed allegations of an affair made by adult film star Stormy Daniels on 60 Minutes as a "complete bunch of nonsense."

During an interview with on AM 970 New York, host John Catsimatidis questioned the ethics of CBS after it broadcast an interview with Stephanie Clifford, an adult film star who is better known as Stormy Daniels. Clifford alleged in the interview with 60 Minutes that she had an affair with Trump while he was married to Melania Trump.

"How does 60 Minutes allow somebody of dubious character like this -- well, she's not a prostitute -- she's a porn star," Catsimatidis asked Michael Cohen's attorney, David Schwartz. "And her lawyer... to give them primetime for 22 million Americans to watch the nonsense. Did he have sex, who knows! But who cares?"

Schwartz argreed: "I think you just answer the question. 60 Minutes is the gold standard. It wasn't the gold standard last Sunday."

Cohen's attorney complained in the interview that Michael Avenatti, Clifford's lawyer, had called him a "thug."

"And he represents a porn star trying to shoot down the president of the United States!" Schwartz exclaimed. "And I'm the thug? Okay."

"It was ratings gold," he added. "It's complete garbage. The whole story is garbage. The whole story is nonsensical. She says they had an affair. Even by her story, they had sex one time 12 years ago. Her whole story makes no sense."

Schwartz speculated that many U.S. senators had also had affairs.

"And guess what? Whose money paid for those settlements?" he asked. "It wasn't Michael Cohen, right? It was your money and my money and the taxpayers' money."

Schwartz concluded with a swipe at Avenatti.

"This guy is a PR machine and he's only in it for himself," he said.

