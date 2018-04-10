Stormy's Lawyer Taunts Trump: 'You Might Fire Mueller, But You Can't Fire Me'

Yeah the taunt is a bit of lawyer posturing, but the rest of it is significant. Michael Avenatti had two points to make to Donald Trump on Monday's 'Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell.'

It's a significant bombshell that now that the FBI has raided Michael Cohen's records, any conversations he might have with Donald Trump are a conflict of interest, because those conversations can be brought into the Stormy Daniels case as discoverable evidence.

As Avenatti says, "the days of Michael Cohen being Mr. Trump's lawyer, at least for the foreseeable future, are over."

