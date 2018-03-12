Stormy Offers To Return Trump's $130,000 Hush Money

Stormy Daniels has a really smart attorney. She's playing this pretty much perfectly, while Team Trump are acting like the inept buffoons we all knew they were.

Here's a copy of her attorney's letter, pdf.

Source: CNN

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels is offering to return the $130,000 payment she received from President Donald Trump's attorney in exchange for dissolving a so-called "Hush Agreement."

Last month, Michael Cohen said he paid $130,000 of his own money to Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, ahead of the 2016 election in exchange for her silence regarding an alleged sexual encounter with Trump. Both Cohen and the White House have denied any sexual encounter between the President and Clifford.

Clifford's attorney, Michael Avenatti, sent Cohen a letter offering to wire $130,000 by Friday to an account designated by the President. In exchange, the settlement agreement between Clifford, Trump and Cohen's company would be "deemed null and void in their entirety."