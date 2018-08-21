Michael Avenatti: Trump 'Has A Lot Of Explaining To Do' After Cohen Plea

By Red Painter
3 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
Michael Avenatti's reaction to Michael Cohen's plea deal was as expected: proud that he predicted it and declaring it a win for his client, Stormy Daniels. He states, unequivocally, that Count 8 of the plea deal address the payment to Stormy Daniels.

Avenatti said: "The likelihood of me getting a deposition with the President of the United States of America just went through the roof, no question about it. And our case is not going to be stayed and we are going to press forward."

He was then asked if he thinks the President has been implicated and he responded "well I think he has, based on this plea agreement, based on Michael Cohen's statement...he has a lot of explaining to do. He is in a lot of trouble."

Wallace then asked "Will Michael Cohen be a witness in your case against the President?"

And without skipping a beat, Avenatti replied "Yes."

Let's see if Cohen is a voluntary witness or not, though.


