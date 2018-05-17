Ex-FBI Official On Cohen Flipping: 'I Think That's Going To Happen'

On Morning Joe, the crew got deep into a discussion of yesterday's news that Trump amended his financial disclosure form to include a reimbursement to Michael Cohen in the Stormy Daniels case.

Former FBI official Frank Figliuzzi said Michael Cohen presents a "significant risk" to Trump, because Cohen faces a hefty prison sentence once he’s indicted.

“He’s one of the few people that I believe can raise the flag and say, ‘I’ve got what you need’ — and I think that’s going to happen,” he said.

“When he sees the federal sentencing guidelines, the criminal exposure he has, he goes back to his family and says, ‘You’re not going to see me for decades.’ He’s going to flip, and how does he save himself?

"He talks about the big man, he talks about the president of the United States.”

If I were Michael Cohen, I'd be worried about one of those patented Kremlin assassination hits. Imagine how much more leverage Vlad would have if he took care of this for his pal Trump.

Buckle up, kids.