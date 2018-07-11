Stormy Daniels Arrested 'For Allowing Customer To Touch Her' In Ohio Nightclub

By Karoli Kuns
Stormy Daniels was arrested in a Columbus, Ohio nightclub while performing an act her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, says she's done in other nightclubs with no consequence.

According to Avenatti, the specific charges were for "allegedly allowing a customer to touch her while on stage in a non sexual manner."

So, it would seem. Columbus, Ohio police must have better things to do than to police non-sexual touching?

Twitter's reaction was swift:

I'm gonna go with the Trumper sheriff for $200, Alex.


