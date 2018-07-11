Stormy Daniels Arrested 'For Allowing Customer To Touch Her' In Ohio Nightclub

Stormy Daniels was arrested in a Columbus, Ohio nightclub while performing an act her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, says she's done in other nightclubs with no consequence.

Just rcvd word that my client @StormyDaniels was arrested in Columbus Ohio whole performing the same act she has performed across the nation at nearly a hundred strip clubs. This was a setup & politically motivated. It reeks of desperation. We will fight all bogus charges. #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018

According to Avenatti, the specific charges were for "allegedly allowing a customer to touch her while on stage in a non sexual manner."

She was arrested for allegedly allowing a customer to touch her while on stage in a non sexual manner! Are you kidding me? They are devoting law enforcement resources to sting operations for this? There has to be higher priorities!!! #SetUp #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018

So, it would seem. Columbus, Ohio police must have better things to do than to police non-sexual touching?

Twitter's reaction was swift:

I’ve seen worse touches between Donald and Ivanka. — Spanky Dennison 🎪🤡🗞 (@SpankyDennison) July 12, 2018

Did they arrest the guy? Why should the woman be the one responsible?! — Rebecca👩🏽‍🎓 (@iamrebicat) July 12, 2018

So possibilities: 1) Trumper Sheriff thought he'd be a wise guy and arrest Stormy. 2) Random sheriff obliviously walks into a tsunami level shitstorm. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) July 12, 2018

I'm gonna go with the Trumper sheriff for $200, Alex.