Stormy Daniels Arrested 'For Allowing Customer To Touch Her' In Ohio Nightclub
Stormy Daniels was arrested in a Columbus, Ohio nightclub while performing an act her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, says she's done in other nightclubs with no consequence.
According to Avenatti, the specific charges were for "allegedly allowing a customer to touch her while on stage in a non sexual manner."
So, it would seem. Columbus, Ohio police must have better things to do than to police non-sexual touching?
Twitter's reaction was swift:
I'm gonna go with the Trumper sheriff for $200, Alex.
