Michael Avenatti To Donald Trump: 'Bring It'

Michael Avenatti joined MSNBC's Morning Joe on Thursday morning to discuss the latest insane development in the Stormy Daniels payoff situation. Avenatti did not pull any punches and said exactly what we are all thinking:

He turned to the camera, to an audience of one, and said:

"Mr. President, you and your advisers and your lawyers need to bring it. Bring It. Because you continue to lie to the American people and we are not going to tolerate it. Not today, not tonight, and any other day."

Then, he turned to the panel and said: "This is an absolute disgrace what is going on here over the last few months...and by the way, if anyone thinks that Donald Trump wrote those tweets, then they haven't been paying attention over the last couple of years."

“I don’t know the lawyer that wrote this, but you can tell a lawyer wrote it because all you have to do is count the number of commas in the first tweet.”

“Whoever the lawyer is that wrote this,” he added, “that lawyer is also a moron, because now he or she has subjected the president to yet another potential lawsuit for defamation for what they’ve done. They’ve also undercut a number of other claims that have gone on over the last few months.”

Here are the tweets that Donald Trump posted, but clearly did not write:

Mr. Cohen, an attorney, received a monthly retainer, not from the campaign and having nothing to do with the campaign, from which he entered into, through reimbursement, a private contract between two parties, known as a non-disclosure agreement, or NDA. These agreements are..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2018

...very common among celebrities and people of wealth. In this case it is in full force and effect and will be used in Arbitration for damages against Ms. Clifford (Daniels). The agreement was used to stop the false and extortionist accusations made by her about an affair,...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2018

...despite already having signed a detailed letter admitting that there was no affair. Prior to its violation by Ms. Clifford and her attorney, this was a private agreement. Money from the campaign, or campaign contributions, played no roll in this transaction.

Keep tweeting, Donald. Keep tweeting.