Michael Cohen Wants To Cancel Hush Money Payment To Stormy Daniels, Asks For His Money Back

Michael Cohen appears to be a desperate man. The Hill is reporting that he is moving to void the Stormy Daniels "hush money" contract he procured on behalf of Donald Trump and now wants his $130,000 back! But wait, Rudy Giuliani stated emphatically that Donald Trump paid Michael Cohen back!

Back to this latest legal move. Cohen's lawyer, Brent Blakely, stated that Cohen is "vacating" the NDA and therefore they are requesting that she pay back the $130,000 paid to her in 2016.

Blakely told CNN:

"Today, Essential Consultants LLC and Michael Cohen have effectively put an end to the lawsuits filed against them by Stephanie Clifford aka Stormy Daniels. The rescission of the Confidential Settlement Agreement will result in Ms. Clifford returning to Essential Consultants the $130,000 she received in consideration, as required by California law."

It actually appears that this has nothing to do with money and everything to do with Cohen trying to avoid being deposed in the case. His thinking may be that if the NDA is gone, there is no reason to talk to him. Case closed (banging gavel sound).

Stormy Daniels attorney, Michael Avenatti, told CNN:

"I haven't had a chance to digest it, I just saw it on my email literally right before I came on [CNN]. What they're trying to do is they don't want me to get a chance to depose Michael Cohen and Donald Trump. This is a Hail Mary to try and avoid that, that's my first guess. "

He also tweeted:

Michael Cohen is back to playing games and trying to protect Donald Trump. He is now pulling a legal stunt to try and “fix it” so that we can’t depose Trump and present evidence to the American people about what happened. He is not a hero nor a patriot. He deserves what he gets. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 8, 2018

Let's see if this stunt has any effect on the case. My guess is Avenatti will find a way to still depose both Cohen and Trump.