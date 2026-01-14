Minneapolis ICE Thugs Kidnap Autistic Woman Trying To Keep Doctor Appt

Clearly, they weren't trying to calm things down.
By Susie MadrakJanuary 14, 2026

“This wasn’t supposed to be a white American mom.”

A source tells Lev Parnas that White House insiders are furious over the public reaction to the execution of Renee Good in Minneapolis. Via his Substack, Lev Remembers:

My source tells me there is outrage inside Trump world — not because an American citizen was killed, not because a mother of three is dead, not because the country is hurting — but because this case does not fit the narrative they were counting on.

The disbelief being expressed, according to my source, is that this was not a Black woman, not a brown woman, not an undocumented immigrant. They are openly discussing how much harder it is to spin, how much harder it is to provoke chaos, how much harder it is to justify a crackdown when the victim is a white American woman with no criminal record.

Again — their words, not mine.

[...] They are talking about how to steer the narrative, how to redirect outrage, how to manufacture fear, and how to push propaganda hard enough to achieve one overriding goal: power without limits.

They want riots. They need riots. They are counting on violence — because violence gives them permission.

This is why provocateurs are being pushed into places like Minneapolis. This is why online agitators are trying to inflame tensions. This is why every lever of disinformation is being pulled at once. Chaos is not a failure for them — it is the mechanism.

This is just to set the table for ICE kidnapping a brain-injured autistic woman in Minneapolis yesterday. They clearly had no orders to tone it down, they had orders to provoke:

Today at 34 & Park in Minneapolis, a woman tried to drive down the street where a protest had broken out in front of a home ICE was raiding, saying she had a doctor apt to get to. ICE agents busted out her windows, cut off her seatbelt, and pulled her out before arresting her.

amanda moore 🐢 (@noturtlesoup17.bsky.social) 2026-01-13T18:56:54.224Z

While kidnapping what appears to be a teenage boy, ICE abducted multiple legal observers and bystanders (Minneapolis 1/13/26)

www.reddit.com/r/PublicFrea...

haversack (@hsack121.bsky.social) 2026-01-13T23:56:59.072Z

My fave attorney spitting facts. Rachel Cohen from Chicago. I affirm this

St. Gael (@stgael.bsky.social) 2026-01-11T13:39:23.868Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon