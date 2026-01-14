Minneapolis ICE Thugs Kidnap Autistic Woman Trying To Keep Doctor Appt

“This wasn’t supposed to be a white American mom.”

A source tells Lev Parnas that White House insiders are furious over the public reaction to the execution of Renee Good in Minneapolis. Via his Substack, Lev Remembers:

My source tells me there is outrage inside Trump world — not because an American citizen was killed, not because a mother of three is dead, not because the country is hurting — but because this case does not fit the narrative they were counting on.

The disbelief being expressed, according to my source, is that this was not a Black woman, not a brown woman, not an undocumented immigrant. They are openly discussing how much harder it is to spin, how much harder it is to provoke chaos, how much harder it is to justify a crackdown when the victim is a white American woman with no criminal record.

Again — their words, not mine.

[...] They are talking about how to steer the narrative, how to redirect outrage, how to manufacture fear, and how to push propaganda hard enough to achieve one overriding goal: power without limits.

They want riots. They need riots. They are counting on violence — because violence gives them permission.

This is why provocateurs are being pushed into places like Minneapolis. This is why online agitators are trying to inflame tensions. This is why every lever of disinformation is being pulled at once. Chaos is not a failure for them — it is the mechanism.