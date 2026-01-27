Trump Watches Fox & Friends And Sends In The Homan

"As MAGA media frets over the optics of the Alex Pretti shooting, Brian Kilmeade repeatedly floated a suggestion to the president over Fox’s airwaves on Monday."
Trump Watches Fox & Friends And Sends In The Homan
Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images
By Ed ScarceJanuary 27, 2026

Maybe Fox News knew this was going to happen, but a couple hours after mentioning it, repeatedly, Trump took Brian Kilmeade's sage advice and sent in the border czar Tom Homan to replace the problematic Greg Bovino.

Source: CNN

Around 6:15 a.m. on Monday, “Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade pitched a solution to President Trump’s growing political problem in Minnesota. “What I would do is just bring Tom Homan in,” he said.

Kilmeade, a Trump booster who knows the president often watches the morning show, volunteered the idea again at 7:15 and once more at 8:10. Homan, the border czar and a former Fox commentator, would “settle things down” and help Trump, Kilmeade said.

Maybe Trump was watching, maybe he wasn’t — but either way, he said, “I am sending Tom Homan to Minnesota tonight,” 20 minutes after Kilmeade suggested it a third time.

And the timeline by Stelter.

