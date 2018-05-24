Trump: Players Who Kneel During Anthem 'Maybe Shouldn't Be Here'

By Susie Madrak
1 hour ago by Susie Madrak
Trump was on the Trump Fan Club Show this morning, talking to Brian Kilmeade.

Asked about the latest changes to NFL rules about the national anthem, he responded.

“I don’t think people should be staying in locker rooms, but still I think it’s good. You have to stand proudly for the national anthem or you shouldn’t be playing, you shouldn’t be there,” he said.

He said he didn't force the change, "the people" did.

“Maybe you shouldn’t be in the country. You have to stand proudly for the national anthem, and the NFL owners have done the right thing, if that’s what they’ve done.”

Phase 2, in which we move on from covert ethnic cleansing to deporting American citizens for unpopular views.


