NFL Players Resume Anthem Protest To Trump's Whiny Dismay

While only a few NFL players kneeled during the first NFL preseason game Thursday, FBN hosts had a meltdown over this since Trump acted like the NFL's CEO and demanded player suspensions without pay.

Trump, who has told his acolytes he feels attacking the NFL players is a winning issue for him, so he was plugged in and ready to go to his Twitter machine.

You would think Fox Business Network of all places would frown on the federal govt trying to hurt a private entity like the NFL since they cry about free market capitalism every single day, but that goes right out the window when Trump tells them to.

Can you imagine if President Obama demanded anything like this with GM employees or what have you? They would be freaking out, but not here.

FBN's Maria Bartiromo brought on Stuart Varney to discuss what they view is a slap in the face of Dear Leader.

After Maria read Trump's which ended with "Stand proudly for your National Anthem or be Suspended without pay!"

Varney began, " Looks to be like another season begins and everybody loses, all over again."

Stuart outlined what a few players did, which included kneeling and raising a fist and after he said the NFL is still discussing how to handle the situation, Varney proclaimed, "I don't think that's good enough."

He continued, "The president says if you don’t want to stand for the national anthem, he doesn’t think should you get paid, he doesn’t think you should play. I am in full agreement with him.”

Their protests had died down until Trump jumped in and attacked the 68% African-American league which is in sync with what he's done his whole life.

Varney outlined how awesome Trump has been for the African-American community so why can't they STFU?

Bartiromo said, "I can't believe this is happening again."

It is happening because NFL players refuse to be bullied by an egomaniacal narcissist bigot.