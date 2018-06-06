Wonder Why NFL Players Kneel? (Note: Police Violence Video)

Is it even news anymore when a black man is brutalized by cops for no good reason? It is when it was never reported by Mesa cops and it later showed up on a surveillance video.

The video from May 23 shows Robert Johnson standing against a rail in his apartment building while talking on his phone. Another man sits against a wall talking to one of the cops. The elevator door opens, and several more officers enter the room. They then frisk Johnson and found no weapons, police Chief Ramon Batista told AZ Central..

The cops asked Johnson to move away from the railing, stand by the wall, and then sit down.

Johnson complies, still looking at his cellphone, and then leaned against the wall next to the elevator. Four cops immediately swarm, grabbed Johnson, and punch him in the head and face, knocking him to the floor.

This is why NFL players kneel. Because they are peacefully protesting police brutality just like this.