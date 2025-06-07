Hannity Mocks Democrats For Telling The Truth About Medicaid Cuts

Gaslighting Fox host Sean Hannity was none too happy with Democrats for rightfully pointing out that Trump's "big beautiful bill" is going to kill a whole lot of people who get knocked off of their health insurance. We've already discussed here why their lies about the work requirements fall flat on their face.

Republicans don't care how many people's lives they destroy, but they don't want to take the political hit for their actions, so they just keep lying about it and hoping that their base doesn't finally realize the amount of damage they're doing to millions of Americans, and the liars on Fox are more than happy to help them in that endeavor.

Here's Hannity on this Thursday's show mocking Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries for telling the truth about their giant turd of a bill, while completely leaving out the context of what Schumer is talking about and the recent remarks by Joni Ernst.

HANNITY: All right, now on to a wild new smear campaign from the Democratic Party. They are now actually claiming that if passed, this big beautiful budget bill of Donald Trump will kill scores of Americans. It's going to kill you. Remember, Republicans are racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic. They want dirty air and water, and they want to kick Grandma and Grandpa over a cliff and kill them.

Take a look. SCHUMER: We're all going to die, Bill, and that shows the callousness, the callousness of this Republican majority in the House and the Republican majority in the Senate. JEFFRIES: And the reality is because of this House Republican bill, if it were to pass and become law, people will die. HANNITY: Now other top Democrats claiming that the bill would kill 51,000 people a year because of non-existent cuts to Medicaid. Non-existent.

Sorry Hannity, but it's not a "smear campaign" if what they're saying is true. Eventually a bunch of his viewers are going to find out the hard way that Democrats were right. Whether it's enough of them to ever make a dent in his viewership, who knows.