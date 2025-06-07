Make America Healthy Again By... Stopping Asthma Meds For Kids?

Actual medical experts (as opposed to quacks and Bob Kennedy) are pretty concerned over a federal report’s claim that kids are overprescribed asthma medications, saying it minimizes how many lives the drugs save. Via Stateline:

Safe treatment protocols for asthma management have been carefully studied over the years, said Dr. Perry Sheffield, a pediatrician and professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. “The federal government actually has some really beautiful and clear guidelines and strategies, and things that are vetted by and carefully edited by many experts in the field,” said Sheffield, who co-directs a region of the federally funded Pediatric Environmental Health Specialty Units that serves New Jersey, New York, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Asthma affects more than 4.6 million American children, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s one of the most common long-term diseases in U.S. children.

BobWorld claims American children are on too much medication of various kinds, including asthma treatments.

Experts worry that the administration will set policy based on the assessment, dissuading insurers from covering asthma prescriptions. They also say that the report’s assertions could worsen disparities that affect children’s access to those medications and undermine years of research around the drugs.

Well, yes. As we saw yesterday, all they have to do is raise inhaler prices, and people die.

Like most MAGAts, Kennedy is obviously insecure about his own masculinity and overcompensates. Sounds like Kennedy believes asthma is caused by raising weak, sissified kids, when it's actually caused by allergies, environmental pollution, and post-viral syndromes. Wouldn't it be nice to have actual doctors in charge of the national health?