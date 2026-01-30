Jesse Watters Praises Trump For Taking Marching Orders From Fox

On this Thursday's The Five on Fox not "news," while cackling over a Joe Scarborough interview with Jimmy Kimmel, where he told Kimmel that Biden's chief of staff used to ask him not to be too critical of the president, Jesse Watters used the occasion to heap praise on Trump for apparently taking his marching orders from his fellow Fox host, Brian Kilmeade:

JESSE WATTERS (CO-HOST): Trump was watching "Fox & Friends" the other day. Apparently Kilmeade said send Homan to Minneapolis and an hour later Trump did it. Imagine Biden was watching "Fox & Friends."

GREG GUTFELD (CO-HOST): It would have saved his administration.

WATTERS: I mean, he would've seen all these people pouring across the border. Melugin sticking a mic in their face -- where you from? Cambodia, China, Ethiopia, and he would have said, guys, can we do something about this? Instead he was watching Joe Scarborough, and his staff told Scarborough to tone it down because it ruined the day. Now, if they're telling Scarborough to tone it down, imagine what else they're keeping from Joe Biden.

GUTFELD: He is living in a fantasy world.

WATTERS: They didn't tell him there was inflation. They didn't tell him there was a crime problem. They probably told him nothing. And imagine knowing when you have that kind of power, Scarborough, and still saying everything is fine.

I mean, at least people on Fox tell Trump the truth. They're like, you know, Minneapolis might need to pivot. Saying Rob Reiner deserved it, eh -- I mean, I didn't say those things, but people on the network do and he listens and he pivots.