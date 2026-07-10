Source: ICE Officials Playing Dark Game Of Witness Suppression After Newest Killing

Following the slaughter of yet another human being on the street in broad daylight at the hands of Trump-Era ICE agents, an inside source with direct knowledge of the matter is now speaking out to sound the alarm bell on the shady, corrupt behaviors being employed by immigration officials behind closed doors.

On Tuesday morning, a federal agent shot 52-year-old Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in the stomach and left him lying in the street, screaming and pleading for help as he bled out, following an ICE traffic stop in Houston, TX. Araujo, a business owner, family man, and father of three, ultimately succumbed to his injury, as his family was left to learn of his death via social media.

As has become customary for these unceremonious and public ICE executions under the Trump Reign of Terror, the Department of Homeland Security couldn't pump out an official statement fast enough, in which they placed the blame for Araujo's death solely at Araujo's feet. DHS officials vehemently assert that Lorenzo Salgado Araujo had "weaponized his vehicle" against an ICE agent, leading to his justifiable slaughter, à la Renee Good style.

ICE does not deny that it's pressuring key eyewitnesses to the shooting of Lorenzo Araujo to agree to deportation without a court hearing, and instead offers no responsive comment at all.



— Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@reichlinmelnick.bsky.social) July 9, 2026 at 2:48 PM

DHS has, of course, failed to offer up so much as a single pixel of evidence to support this claim. However, we all saw with our own eyes what happened to Renee Good.

Now, it seems that Immigration officials are behaving in exactly the way you would expect a high school dropout with a gun, mask, bulletproof vest, and an IQ that rivals his shoe size to behave, as they allegedly scramble to cover their own tracks behind the closed doors of an ICE detention center.

Video footage and numerous reports have confirmed that three other individuals -- Lorenzo's brother and two of his employees -- were in the work van with the now-late victim, all of whom could presumably recount a first-hand version of what they witnessed. All three individuals were rapidly detained by ICE and have yet to be heard from publicly.

According to Juan Proaño, a representative for the families and CEO of the League of United Latin American Citizens, they're instead being heavily pressured by immigration officials to hurry up and agree to self-deport, in what is almost undeniably an effort to whisk them and their truth out of the country faster than Donald Trump can say "Grab em by the...!"

Proaño, who has been regularly conferring with the family members of the victims as well as the three witnesses now detained by ICE and personally organized a press conference on their behalf at the beginning of this week, spoke with The New Republic in a revealing new interview and said that family members have finally been able to make contact with the three detainees.

NEWS --> Three men who were in the van with the victim of the ICE shooting in Texas are potential witnesses, but they're now under pressure to self-deport, a rep for the families tells me. They remain in detention even as ICE's story falters. Details in this piece:

newrepublic.com/article/2129...



— Greg Sargent (@gregsargent.bsky.social) July 9, 2026 at 11:56 AM

Proaño revealed, "They’re being pressured to sign self-deportation orders. They’re currently in detention. These men hold the key to what actually happened."

He worries that some of them may ultimately be inclined to comply and yield to that pressure, in the hopes that they can avoid long-term, torturous detention.

"We want full public disclosure of the eyewitness accounts of what actually happened on the day that Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was killed," Proaño demanded. He goes on to add that the pressure to self-deport appears to be nothing short of "an effort by DHS to get rid of the only eyewitnesses to what happened" -- a move that ICE officials certainly have a proclivity for.

Let this serve as yet another stark warning that you simply cannot trust the calls coming from inside the house anymore. The days of a transparent, accountable United States government are long gone.

As they're screaming "SMOKE!" and sounding the fire alarms in your face, it has never been more important to check their pockets for matches.