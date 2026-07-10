ICE Killing Of Salgado Sparks Outrage And Protest In Houston

Protesters shouted “ICE out of Texas” after Donald Trump’s ICE goons shot and killed Mexican immigrant Lorenzo Salgado Araujo as he was on his way to work. Salgado was not a criminal. He had been in the U.S. for 35 years and was close to obtaining legal residency, his family said, as per Reuters.

His son said he learned about his father’s shooting from a video on social media. "’I recognized him immediately, not from his appearance, but from his voice, crying ⁠for help as he lay on the street, bleeding out,’ he said, choking back tears,” Reuters reported. This is Trump's America, y'all.

As Andrea Thompson posted, DHS has claimed that Salgado “weaponized his vehicle” in an attempt to run over an ICE agent as they were conducting a “targeted enforcement operation" in Houston. That’s the same dubious excuse ICE used for shooting and killing Renee Good in Minneapolis, in January. Yet, instead of proving its case, ICE has seized the evidence and kept it out of reach of local investigators and has no plans to do any investigation at all.

In other words, DHS looks to be doing everything possible to cover up Good’s killing.

Texans are rightly suspicious that the same thing will happen with what looks like another ICE murder, this time of Salgado. According to Reuters, more than a thousand protesters took to the streets of Houston, many waving Mexican flags and with signs such as, “Stand with immigrants,” and “ICE Melts in Texas,” along with demands for an independent inquiry.

Despite keeping a somewhat lower profile since ICE Barbie left her job as DHS secretary in disgrace, ICE seems to have stepped up its white nationalist wet dreams deportation operations. Trump goons have detained approximately 2,000 migrants a day nationwide last week, Reuters said. “In Houston alone, home to a large and deeply rooted Mexican immigrant community, the number of ICE arrests per week more than tripled from mid-June to late June -- to around 100 -- according to preliminary data shared with Reuters by a source.”

So, thank you Houston for demanding that Trump's goons be held responsible for their actions. That may be the only thing that stops the next ICE murder.