Squatter Kristi Noem Finally Evicted From Coast Guard Residence

Though fired on March 5, Kristi Noem had continued to use the residence meant for the head of the Coast Guard.
By Ed ScarceMay 15, 2026

Late last month, The Wall Street Journal reported that Kristi Noem was still living in a house on a military base reserved for the Coast Guard commandant, despite having been fired as Homeland Security Secretary on March 5. The current Coast Guard commandant was understandably anxious to move into what should have been his new residence (replacing the fired Admiral Linda Fagan), but could not, because Noem was still squatting there.

WASHINGTON—Former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has continued using a waterfront house on a military base in Washington, D.C., that she took over as a cabinet member, according to people familiar with the matter.
...
Noem has continued to use the house since Trump ousted her from DHS in early March. She officially left the job after Markwayne Mullin was confirmed as the new secretary.
....
The current Coast Guard commandant, Adm. Kevin Lunday, has told associates he plans to move into the house imminently, according to people familiar with the discussions. He currently lives in a nearly identical home next door, designated for the vice commandant, but wants to make room for that official to move in.

It was confirmed this week that she's finally vacated the property.

It took a while, but “The Rachel Maddow Show” confirmed that Noem finally has exited Coast Guard housing, clearing the way for the current Coast Guard commandant, Adm. Kevin Lunday, to move in.

And not a moment too soon.

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