Congressional Candidate Redirects 'Nazis.us' To DHS

If you go to Nazis.us, it redirects visitors to the Department of Homeland Security. DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin claimed that her agency, which houses ICE, had “successfully blocked the redirect” by Thursday morning, but that's not true. It still redirects to Homeland Security.

This was made possible by Florida congressional candidate Mark Davis, who lists no party affiliation, although he suggested in October that he's running as a Democrat. Davis ran out of fucks to give and took to the Bad App to explain why.

"I'm a nobody," he wrote. "A dad in red Florida."

"And I’m the one who bought http://nazis.us," he continued. "Because the GOP went full fascist, and the democrat establishment still won’t name it."

"I’m not a senator," he wrote. "Don’t have a PAC. Not a soul in power thought to actually raise hell. So I did. And now it points to Homeland Security."

"If establishment Dems won’t fight Nazis," he added. "Then a nobody fucking will."

On his campaign website, it reads:

This campaign isn’t about playing politics—it’s about defending democracy, protecting working families, and standing up to fascism in every form. Mark Davis is fighting for truth, justice, and the America we know we can be. If you’re ready to take a stand, now’s the time.

Davis is currently running to unseat U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan in Florida’s 16th Congressional District.