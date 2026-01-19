Congressional Candidate Redirects 'Nazis.us' To DHS

House Candidate Explains Why He Bought "Nazis.us" to redirect to Homeland Security. He's not wrong.
Congressional Candidate Redirects 'Nazis.us' To DHS
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC/license 2.0.
By Conover KennardJanuary 19, 2026

If you go to Nazis.us, it redirects visitors to the Department of Homeland Security. DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin claimed that her agency, which houses ICE, had “successfully blocked the redirect” by Thursday morning, but that's not true. It still redirects to Homeland Security.

This was made possible by Florida congressional candidate Mark Davis, who lists no party affiliation, although he suggested in October that he's running as a Democrat. Davis ran out of fucks to give and took to the Bad App to explain why.

"I'm a nobody," he wrote. "A dad in red Florida."

"And I’m the one who bought http://nazis.us," he continued. "Because the GOP went full fascist, and the democrat establishment still won’t name it."

"I’m not a senator," he wrote. "Don’t have a PAC. Not a soul in power thought to actually raise hell. So I did. And now it points to Homeland Security."

"If establishment Dems won’t fight Nazis," he added. "Then a nobody fucking will."

On his campaign website, it reads:

This campaign isn’t about playing politics—it’s about defending democracy, protecting working families, and standing up to fascism in every form. Mark Davis is fighting for truth, justice, and the America we know we can be. If you’re ready to take a stand, now’s the time.

Davis is currently running to unseat U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan in Florida’s 16th Congressional District.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon