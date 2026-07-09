ICE Guns A Father Down In The Street, Notching Another Cold-Blooded Kill In Their Belt

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has notched another cold-blooded kill into its belt this week after a Mexican immigrant was gunned down in the street like a stray dog in a small Texas neighborhood, leading to reignited protests, calls for investigation, and demands for transparency and accountability against what can only be described as America's sick reimagining of the Nazi police.

Ronaldo Salgado, the son of 52-year-old immigrant Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, described his father as a "hardworking family man," who had lived in America for more than 3 decades and was actively in the process of obtaining his work permit.

Lorenzo was a simple man, with simple pleasures. He woke at 5 a.m. on the dot and never failed to give his wife of 40 years a goodbye kiss on his way out the door every morning to pick up his construction crew and head out for an honest day's hard work.

The father of three loved his wife's home cooking and preferred to spend his evenings with his dog, listening to music on the porch of the house he built for the family he so deeply loved with his own two hands. He was a regular dad who could often be found dozing off in the recliner after a 14-hour work day, where he would almost assuredly snap, "I wasn't asleep!" after he snored his way through the 10 o'clock news droning on in the background of a home filled with the smells of a home-cooked meal, a spoiled pup, the too-warm air of a Houston night, and the love of a family that he would lay down his life for.

Instead, his life was stolen from him with an unceremonious shot through the gut on a hot Tuesday morning, on an unassuming side street, in broad daylight, as he lay on the scorching asphalt, blood draining from his stomach into the pavement, screaming for help.

It was those same desperate, scared, painful screams that led Lorenzo's family to discover what had happened to their beloved patriarch. Screams that will ring on repeat in their minds, long after the rest of the world has moved on.

Lorenzo's family never received a call. They were never paid a visit. Ronaldo Salgado recognized his father's voice in a horrifying amateur video that went viral on social media, where he watched his father die on a screen.

"I recognized him immediately, not from his appearance, but from his voice crying for help as he lay on the street bleeding out," Ronaldo said, choking on sobs.

He was screaming for help and screaming that he was in pain. He yelled, ‘Help me! They shot me!'"

ICE killed a father of three yesterday and no one is talking about it.



Lorenzo Salgado Araujo spent 35 years in Houston building homes and raising a family.



According to people interviewed, every night after work you'd find him on his porch, listening to music, petting his… pic.twitter.com/1AR2Rf42h9 — Joshua Reed Eakle 🗽 (@JoshEakle) July 9, 2026

He drove to the very same hospital he was born in; his own child was born in, where he was met by staff who would not or could not even tell him whether his father was alive or dead.

Once again, Ronaldo was left to learn of his father's fate on social media, left to call his mother and say the words that no son ever wants to say: the man they had once lovingly called "El mundo entero," or "the whole world," was dead—killed in the street at the hands of Donald Trump's Secret Police.

Lorenzo spoke through tears at a press conference led by the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) in Houston, where he and his family called for an independent investigation into his father's execution.

The Department of Homeland Security, already under fire for a truly disgusting pattern of lies, misleading statements, false accusations, and transparency the shade of curdled milk when it comes to ICE-related deaths, wasted no time in releasing a statement to the public, blaming Salgado for his own killing.

On July 7, 2026, at approximately 6:50 AM CT, ICE law enforcement attempted to conduct a vehicle stop as part of a targeted enforcement operation to arrest an illegal alien. The driver of the vehicle, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo—an illegal alien from Mexico—attempted to evade arrest.… https://t.co/2TWG3GuOr9 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 7, 2026

DHS claims that ICE agents were conducting a "targeted enforcement operation" in Houston, TX, where Salgado "weaponized his vehicle" to run over an ICE agent, "resulting in our officer firing his weapon in self-defense."

If that statement rings familiar in the back of your mind, simply think back to January of this year, when Renee Good was shot in the face, point-blank, inside her car, for "weaponizing her vehicle" against ICE agent Jonathan Ross. You'll further recall that video footage ultimately proved that claim to be every bit as truthful as the average Truth Social post by Donald Trump.

I implore you to stop, take a look around, and understand that we, as a nation, are firmly planted in the "never again" portion of history that we swore would never happen again. We are living through a moment that our grandchildren will read about in their history books, look up from their desks, and ask, "Why didn't anyone stop this?" We will be scrutinized and studied by our children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren in the same way we once sat at our desks and scrutinized and studied 1930s Nazi Germany.

You will one day stand before your grandchild with a solemn face as they ask you which side of this sordid history you were on.

Make sure you won't be ashamed of your answer.