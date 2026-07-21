Trump Border Czar Makes Shocking Admission In Erratic, Angry Meltdown

As US Immigration and Customs Enforcement dives headfirst into another fresh round of cold-blooded murders, Donald Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, had what could only be described as a full-blown temper tantrum outside of the White House, growing visibly upset and erratic as he basically claimed that ICE officials have the right to shoot to kill anyone they want who isn't complying with their demands, ultimately making a shocking admission that epitomizes the old idiom of saying the quiet part loud.

Homan stood outside the Trump White House, speaking to onlookers about the onslaught of ICE shootings, particularly in Minnesota, as the public reignites their demands for body cameras to be required on all federal law enforcement agents, after multiple human beings were unceremoniously executed in the streets by ICE this month alone.

Details surrounding these shootings and victims have recently surfaced, revealing that, in Maine and Texas, ICE officers ultimately shot people who weren't even their intended targets, making the need for real-time accountability even more pertinent.

Tom Homan couldn't care less if he tried.

Rapidly growing more and more visibly upset, Homan made a shocking admission to the onlookers gathered around him on the White House grounds: "All the mistakes they say happened in Minnesota — the mistakes they claim in Minnesota, a lot of them I don't think were mistakes."

Homan: "All the mistakes they say happened in Minnesota -- the mistakes them claim in Minnesota, a lot of them I don't think were mistakes." pic.twitter.com/GuxODg4lsw — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 20, 2026

He didn't stop there.

Greg Bovino's replacement went on to plainly state that anyone who does not immediately comply with orders barked by ICE dogs can expect to be shot and killed on the spot.

"It comes down to one simple fact — these people failed to comply with law enforcement ... all they had to do is comply. If they did, they'd be alive today," Homan spewed.

Homan on people getting killed by ICE: "It comes down to one simple fact -- these people failed to comply with law enforcement ... all they had to do is comply. If they did, they'd be alive today." pic.twitter.com/uG87o0nIoh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 20, 2026

Ultimately, the Trump Admin border czar stormed off, visibly angered and upset, but not before whining that he can't even buy milk in a public store without a full security detail, calling it "pathetic and disgusting," but Americans are short on sympathy in that regard.

Lorenzo Salgado Araujo and Joan Sebastian Durán Guerrero. Renee Good couldn't drive away. Alex Pretti couldn't hold a camera and stand up for a woman.

Underneath it all, the Trump Administration is telling the world that there's no amount of compliance that will truly save you. The goalpost will always be hoisted from the ground and thrown miles in the opposite direction. If they want to kill you... They will.