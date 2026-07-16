Border Czar Threatens More Bloodshed, Warns Dems To 'Shut Their Mouth'

Within a week of each other, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in Houston and Joan Sebastian Guerrero in Biddeford, Maine, became the third and fourth people killed by federal immigration agents this year — the latest sign that Donald Trump's aggressive deportation push has brought not just arrests and removals, but violence and death along with it.

So, of course, Trump's border czar Tom Homan dialed up the violent rhetoric on Laura Ingraham's show toward Democrats who are appalled at the needless murders.

"But it all goes back to the Dems, who want to continually attack ICE, and tell people to evade them, tell people don't comply, tell people to resist, and tell people ICE isn't a real law enforcement agency," he said. "You and I talked about this a year and a half ago, Laura."

"I said if the hateful rhetoric didn't stop, there would be bloodshed," Homan continued. "And I'm saying it right now."

"There's still going to be more bloodshed unless they shut their mouth and let ICE enforce the laws that they enacted," he added.

Yeah, that tough guy routine isn't going to work coming from a guy who accepted a $50,000 cash payment in 2024 from undercover FBI agents posing as business executives. That bribe was to help businesses win contracts during a second Trump administration.

A little advice, Tom: Democrats are going to take the House, and that means you, too, will be held accountable for your actions. We're not going to be silent as your agents kill with impunity.