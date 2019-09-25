Rudy Giuliani Flips Out: 'Just Keep Your Lying Mouth Shut!'

On Tuesday evening's Ingraham Angle, Rudy Giuliani had an insane meltdown and erupted on a Democratic guest for questioning his crazy Ukraine story.

“Shut up, moron! Shut up! Shut Up! You don’t know what you’re talking about. You don’t know what you’re talking about, idiot!” Rudy screamed throughout.

Giuliani joined Laura Ingraham and tried to explain why he and only he was asked to go to the Ukrainian government and ask for Joe Biden and Hunter Biden to be investigated.

Rudy replied, "That's a very good question-- because the FBI's performance since this entire investigation including this moment is flawed."

Wow, Rudy disparaged the entire FBI, as if he is the only person that could be trusted to do a proper investigation.

"I'm his defense attorney!," he emphatically said.

That is insane. And I'd say one of the main reasons Rudy Giuliani went to the Ukraine was because he could then claim attorney-client privilege to shield him and Trump from this illegal act.

But it was after Chris Hahn, the Democratic pundit joined the discussion that Rudy started foaming at the mouth with vitriol.on the panel.

Andrew McCarthy and Chris Hahn joined Laura to discuss what Giuliani had just said.

Hahn was flabbergasted by Rudy's words and performance.

Han said, "I just heard the president’s personal, political attorney say that he was directed by the State Department to go meet with the Ukraine to get evidence on the president’s political opponent." Hahn reminded everybody that Republicans controlled Congress throughout many years of the Obama administration and the first two years of Trump's and investigated Hillary and Obama and nothing ever came out about this.

He then bashed Giuliani for saying he has evidence that nobody else does.

Hahn said, "And if the Bidens weren't public figures it would be libelous ...."

After Hahn's critical assessment of Rudy Giuliani, Trump's attorney flew back into the show and viciously attacked Chris Hahn, with the kinds of attacks that credible TV hosts usually would stop, but Ingraham did not.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Rudy said, “I'd like to say, Mr. Hahn, I should sue you for libel because you irresponsibly said…”

“Oh, please,” Hahn replied.

“You actually usually say incredibly stupid things,” Giuliani continued.

"You’re a public figure,” Giuliani countered. "So then you know the libel law," Hahn responded.

When Hahn interjected at one point, Giuliani shouted, “Shut up, moron! Shut up! Shut Up! You don’t know what you’re talking about. You don’t know what you’re talking about, idiot!”

“I do,” Hahn retorted.

“No you don’t, you just lied!” Giuliani cried.

Rudy started yelling, "Shut up, moron. Shut up!"

Rudy was crying that Hahn was interrupting him, and told Ingraham, “Why don’t you tell him to keep his mouth shut so we could tell the truth!"

Ingraham started scolding Hahn to be quiet too and Rudy said," Just keep your lying mouth shut!”

Ingraham then let Rudy spout the same nonsense he has been doing since he admitted going to a foreign country to get dirt on Trump's political rival.

Rudy and Chris continued arguing and by the end, Hahn told him to stop soiling his reputation.

"What I see you doing now saddens me and it saddens most New Yorkers because you are ruining your reputation -- take a step back and stop going on like this," Hahn said.

Rudy finished up by again calling him a disgrace.

Chris Hahn really did a great job of taking Rudy down. No one could have predicted Rudy would have mental seizures on television, though.

Giuliani looked like a fool and a Mafioso bag-man for Trump.

And "Rudy-Colludy" is trending on Twitter.