Morning Joe: 'Keep Your G.D. Mouth Shut' About Ukraine Weapons

Joe Scarborough thinks we should stop talking about the MIG-29s we're not sending to Ukraine, and instead, quietly send President Zelenskyy the weapons he needs to defend against attacks.

"I am so maddened by people who make public pronouncements, Richard Haas, of what we're going to be sending in," he said.

"Keep your G.D. mouth shut. It is the last thing we need to do. We have senators running around Capitol Hill talking about regime change, where you are putting us into an all-or-nothing nuclear war or defeat situation, if that thought sinks into Putin's mind.

"We have people running around saying, 'Look at what we're going to ship into Ukraine.' A lot more people need to keep their mouths shut. I do understand and it is something that I was warning about a week ago before we signed off last Friday. I said, 'I know you're going to see a lot of horrifying images on your air over the next week. We need to keep our heads about us and not trigger World War III.

"But let's step back for one second, and talk about the massive number of weapons that are going in there, the most impressive coalition that's been put together since Bush 41. And one final thing, as we bring up Bush 41 and what he did in the first Gulf War, remember, there were people screaming from the cheap seats then as well that George H.W. Bush should take the tanks into Baghdad. He showed restraint and he caught hell for a decade until his son tried to do the same thing."

He said we have Twitter now and 24/7 cable news, but sometimes discretion is the better part of valor.