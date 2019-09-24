Giuliani Admits He Went To The Ukraine To Investigate Biden

During Monday evening's broadcast of Hannity on Fox News, Rudy Giuliani admitted that the State Department tasked him with going to the Ukraine to dig up dirt and oppo-research against Hunter and Joe Biden.

No matter what the whistle-blower account is, this is an impeachable offense right there.

Hannity said, "You didn't get involved in this on your own. Did our State Department ask you to go on a mission for them?”

Giuliani replied, “They did.

"And you were a good citizen and you went," Hannity said.

A good citizen? WTF is he talking about. This is his personal attorney, not Joe Blow on the street trying to do a good deed.

Giuliani replied, “The State Department called me and said would I take a call from Mr. Yermak, who’s number two or three to the president-elect, now the president.”

Rudy said Yermak shared with him "important facts" that he "conveyed to the State Department," unlike the media lies, fake news. etc...

Calling Mike Pompeo, where are you? The House Democrats will need to subpoena the Secretary of State over Rudy's claims.

Rudy is a pillar of honesty, right? Let's ask his latest wife, shall we?

Giuliani continued, "I wasn’t operating on my own. I was operating at the request of the State Department”

Hannity interrupted and tried to smooth out his story, "They asked you to be a good citizen and do a mission for them."

Hannity always polishes whatever turd Rudy puts on the table. It's necessary because otherwise, every Guiliani appearance on his show makes him or Trump look actually guiltier than they were before.



Colby Hall writes, "So there it is. According to the former Mayor of New York City, the Trump administration was not just fully aware of Giuliani’s oppo research effort, but also requested he go on this mission."

Why would any credible presidential administration send the president's personal attorney on a fact-finding mission to a foreign country, ever?

They wouldn't.

But Trump would only send a trusted and true blue loyalist like Rudy on this illegal mission to smear a political rival because no matter what he finds out he'll try to turn into a conspiracy.

It's insane and unethical and illegal and immoral.

That is the Trump administration in a nutshell.