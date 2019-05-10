NYT: Rudy Giuliani Will Push Ukraine To Investigate Joe Biden's Son

Isn't this special? According to the New York Times, Rudy Giuliani is pushing for the incoming government in Ukraine to investigate the work of Hunter Biden (son of Joe) for the Ukrainian gas company, and whether the previous administration released papers related to Paul Manafort's Ukraine activities to help Hillary Clinton get elected. Giuliani plans to meet with the president-elect, although nothing has yet been confirmed.

Mr. Giuliani’s plans create the remarkable scene of a lawyer for the president of the United States pressing a foreign government to pursue investigations that Mr. Trump’s allies hope could help him in his re-election campaign. And it comes after Mr. Trump spent more than half of his term facing questions about whether his 2016 campaign conspired with a foreign power. “We’re not meddling in an election, we’re meddling in an investigation, which we have a right to do,” Mr. Giuliani said in an interview on Thursday when asked about the parallel to the special counsel’s inquiry.

In other words: Please do this simple favor for the Godfather, and he won't forget your loyalty.

Rudy's right, it's not illegal. It's one of those things that ordinary people with any sense of ethics would never, ever consider. But as we know, those days are gone.

There is something refreshing about the Trump campaign now just openly working with a foreign government to win re-election as opposed to benefiting from it and denying it was taking place https://t.co/ukl73G6kzS — Sam Stein (@samstein) May 10, 2019

In an attempt to create a fake story about Democrats and Ukraine, the President’s personal Attorney, Rudy Giuliani, says he’s going to Ukraine to collude w/ a foreign government against Democrats. You can’t make this shit up. Looking forward to his testimony that’s not privileged — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) May 10, 2019

Rudy: About to head out on a trip to Ukraine! To ask for some domestic political help.



Rudy: My plan is not illegal. Just, you know, highly improper.



Rudy: It’s definitely NOT TREASON. I am saying in advance that I’m planning only legal stuff.



*he hangs up and whistles, alone*

↓ Story continues below ↓ — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) May 10, 2019

NYT is a complete mess



last wk Vogel claimed Ukraine had “reopened” investigation into Biden.



on Tues Bloomberg demolished claim, confirming there is no investigation



Fri Vogel returns says Ukraine *might* reopen investigation pic.twitter.com/eibC7X2CUb — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) May 10, 2019

At what point does Trump say he'll withhold aid or military sales like Javelins unless Ukraine investigates Clinton & Biden? https://t.co/wtQHogfEns — Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) May 10, 2019

Editor's Note: (Frances Langum) Leave it to Laura Ingraham to whitewash Rudy's misdeeds: