NYT: Rudy Giuliani Will Push Ukraine To Investigate Joe Biden's Son

Isn't this special? According to the New York Times, Rudy Giuliani is pushing for the incoming government in Ukraine to investigate the work of Hunter Biden (son of Joe) for the Ukrainian gas company, and whether the previous administration released papers related to Paul Manafort's Ukraine activities to help Hillary Clinton get elected. Giuliani plans to meet with the president-elect, although nothing has yet been confirmed.
Mr. Giuliani’s plans create the remarkable scene of a lawyer for the president of the United States pressing a foreign government to pursue investigations that Mr. Trump’s allies hope could help him in his re-election campaign. And it comes after Mr. Trump spent more than half of his term facing questions about whether his 2016 campaign conspired with a foreign power.
“We’re not meddling in an election, we’re meddling in an investigation, which we have a right to do,” Mr. Giuliani said in an interview on Thursday when asked about the parallel to the special counsel’s inquiry.
In other words: Please do this simple favor for the Godfather, and he won't forget your loyalty.
Rudy's right, it's not illegal. It's one of those things that ordinary people with any sense of ethics would never, ever consider. But as we know, those days are gone.
Editor's Note: (Frances Langum) Leave it to Laura Ingraham to whitewash Rudy's misdeeds:
