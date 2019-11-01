Rudy 'Cyber Guy' Giuliani Went To Apple Store To Fix His Locked Phone

Hey guys, did you know that Wrong-Again Rudy was named President Donald Trump’s cybersecurity adviser in 2017?

I learned about it when I read Rudy Giuliani needed Apple genius help to unlock his iPhone after being named Trump cybersecurity adviser:

Less than a month after he was named President Donald Trump’s cybersecurity adviser in 2017, Rudy Giuliani walked into an Apple store in downtown San Francisco. He wasn’t looking for a new gadget. Giuliani was looking for help. He was locked out of his iPhone because he had forgotten the passcode and entered the wrong one at least 10 times, according to two people familiar with the matter and a photo of an internal Apple store memo obtained by NBC News. “Very sloppy,” said one of the people, a former Apple store employee who was there on the day that Giuliani stopped by in February 2017.

Nothing but the finest people, amiright?

“There’s no way he should be going to a commercial location to ask for that assistance,” said E.J. Hilbert, a former FBI agent for cybercrime and terrorism. Michael Anaya, a former FBI supervisory special agent who led a cyber squad for four years, reacted with astonishment when told about Giuliani’s Apple store visit. “That’s crazy,” he said. Anaya said someone in Giuliani’s position should never allow a person he didn’t know to access his device.

And yet, he did. But at least he didn’t butt dial anyone. This time.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors