Tom Homan Threatens To Dox ICE Protesters

So much for free speech and due process. Trump's border czar ran to Fox to make more threats this Thursday. Here's Homan on The Ingraham Angle, threatening to dox ICE protesters.

HOMAN: And these people who want to follow ICE and film ICE, you know what, you can protest, they have that right. But when you cross that line, and we've proven it, if you interfere or impede or assault an ICE officer, you will be prosecuted.

And one thing I'm pushing for right now, Laura, we're gonna create a database. Those people that are arrested for interference, impedement and assault, we're gonna make them famous.

We're gonna put their face on TV. We're going to let their employers in their neighborhoods, in their schools, know who these people are. Because as you said, a lot of these people, they say they're taking time off work to protest. I bet you a lot of them are calling in sick. I bet you a lot of their employers don't know what they're doing.

But we're going to make sure everybody knows who they are. We're going to broadcast. They want to broadcast the ICE officer that was nearly killed all over the internet. We're going to broadcast every one of these people we arrest.