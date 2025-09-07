Tom Homan: People Donating To Anti-ICE Protesters 'Will Be Prosecuted Too'

White House border czar Tom Homan warned that people funding First Amendment protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) "would be prosecuted."

During a Sunday morning interview on Fox News, Homan told host Jason Chaffetz that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had a "historic number of prosecutions" against protesters for "impediment, assault, interference."

"So those protesters that we do see, I mean, some of it might be organic, but does strike me, it seems like a lot of them are being bused in," the Fox News host argued. "You see them at the end of these protests, actually getting back on buses."

"Are these protesters, the bulk of them, are they actually being financed from the outside?" he wondered. "And is that something that Homeland's looking at? Is the financing of how all these so-called organic protests are happening?"

"Absolutely," Homan admitted. "We know a lot of these protesters are being paid. Many have omitted to it. So, yes, there's a whole effort right now in identifying those who are funding these operations, those who fund the weapons that are being used."

"So, yeah, and they'll be held accountable too and held to the highest standards of the law," he added. "They will be prosecuted, too."

It is not illegal to fund constitutionally-protected free speech in the U.S.