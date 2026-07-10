Trump Has To Fly Old AF One Out Of Turkey For Reasons

The Affordability President rides again.
Trump Has To Fly Old AF One Out Of Turkey For Reasons
“We Don’t Care, We’re Trump Air!”
By TengrainJuly 10, 2026

Told ya he rushed it and the plane doesn’t have all the defense bells and whistles it is supposed to have, and now that we are in a shooting war with Iran (AGAIN!), he cannot fly this thing home, hence another older AF-1 is going to pick him up. So we get to pay for the fuel X2.

The Affordability Prznint.

Anyway, here’s the dopey liar try to gild the turd:

To honor our brave men and women of the Military, we are sending the brand new, and truly spectacular, Air Force One to Mildenhall Air Force Base, in the United Kingdom, to give them a chance to tour the Aircraft – Everybody is so excited, and we thought that they should be the first. For old time’s sake, we’ll be taking the former Air Force One, from Turkey to Mildenhall, a short trip that is totally worth doing in order to give our Great Military Heroes a chance to appreciate our beautiful new addition to the Air Force Fleet! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Yeah, I’m sure that they will be thrilled to tour this thing.

OK, Congress: time to make sure he knows that this bird is not his personal toy, and if he wants to keep it, he has to pay for this $400M bribe + upgrades himself, out of his own pocket. I defy the Republicans to try to make it some sort of tribute to the Grifter-in-Chief.

Published with permission of MockPaperScissors

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