Trump WH Touts MAGA-Flavored Communism With Launch Of Freedom Fuel Gas Stations

In their newest twist of ridiculously ignorant irony, the Trump White House is now touting its very own MAGA-flavored Communism as they launch 25 new "Freedom Fuel" gas stations, meant to provide Americans with cheaper gas at the pump, at the low, low cost of being championed by a tyrannical, unchecked federal government with a rat in an orange toupee at the helm.

The Trump White House made the official announcement in a post on X, writing, "FREEDOM FUEL HAS ARRIVED."

"The FIRST Freedom Fuel Network gas station has LANDED in Philadelphia, lowering the price at the pump to $3.47 for our 47th President," the announcement reads, captioning a truly bizarre Dear Leader-style, commercial-esque video of people heaping their praises on the gas stations, complete with a Black man in the very first clip, because you can't be racist if you know a Black guy who will say nice things about you, right?

"President Trump is leading the charge to lower gas prices this summer - putting more money in your pocket," complete with a lil fire emoji to really seal the deal.

FREEDOM FUEL HAS ARRIVED. ⛽️🇺🇸



The FIRST Freedom Fuel Network gas station has LANDED in Philadelphia, lowering the price at the pump to $3.47 for our 47th President.



President Trump is leading the charge to lower gas prices this summer - putting more money in your pocket. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lcrCuioQv5 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 7, 2026

According to the official Freedom Fuel website, twenty of the gas stations are located in Pennsylvania, with the other five setting up shop in New Jersey. One Trump White House official stated that the Freedom Fuel Network is a privately-owned company that did not receive any subsidies from the Trump Administration. Incidentally, exact ownership of the Freedom Fuel Network, LLC, remains closely guarded and undisclosed.

A gallon of good old-fashioned fossil fuel will run you $3.47 at one of these Bizarro World gas stations, with their commercial making it *crystal* clear that the 47 cents is, in fact, an homage to the Dear Leader himself. The national average price of fuel per gallon clocks in at $3.79, per AAA. So, you're welcome for that 32 cents, I guess.

To add an extra layer of sickening irony icing onto this cake, the gas station announcement comes just mere days after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt went full scorched earth on the "Communism" within the Democratic Party.

Because evidently, free healthcare from the Left is nothing short of raging Commie bullsh*t that will kill us all, but when you dust a bit of MAGA flavoring onto your Communism, they suddenly can't scream "Oppress me harder, daddy!" fast enough around the boot firmly planted in their mouths.