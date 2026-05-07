Markwayne Mullin: Shhh, We're Not Killing Anyone So We're Being Quiet

Newly appointed DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin told Newsmax that deportations of all undocumented individuals are continuing because he told the agencies and agents to be a little quieter doing their jobs.

In other words, stop murdering US citizens and attacking protestors.

Racist scumbag and ousted Border Patrol honcho Greg Bovino criticized Markwayne's mission statements for saying criminal undocumented people are not wanted instead of all, so that got under MarkyMark's goat.

Host Rob Schmidt wondered whether the Trump administration had changed tactics on deportations since he took office.

SCHMIDT: Are we staying strong on the idea of deportations for all illegals, or have we moved to criminal illegal aliens as a focus? MULLIN: No, we're staying focused on all illegals, without question. In fact, I don't know why Greg is putting that question out. If he wanted to call me, he could call and talk to me about it. I haven't had a conversation with him. It's very frustrating when people want to drive from the backseat. The truth is, we're purposely trying to be a little bit more quiet. I made this very clear when we were moving forward with my nomination that I wanted to get DHS out of the headlines so our ICE agents, our CPP agents, and all the other law enforcement agencies we have underneath DHS could go do their job without being harassed by the media.

Markwayne Mullen is perfectly fine with his ICE agents violently harassing, illegally detaining, deporting, and even murdering U.S. citizens while fulfilling Stephen Miller's racist and white nationalist agenda.

His true complaint is that the media criticizes them for their actions.