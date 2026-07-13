Stephen Miller's Wife Is Making A Mockery Of Him At Every Turn

Everyone loves to hate Stephen Miller these days, and apparently, that includes his wife.

Following the news of Benjamin Netanyahu's best senator's passing, the White House deputy chief of staff took to X with a 550-word War and Peace-style post, honoring South Carolina's Lindsey Graham, who took an unexpected, one-way trip through the River Styx over the weekend.

Even in eulogizing his late friend, Miller was unable to remove his putrid mouth from Donald Trump's lifted shoe, as he opened his post with heavy emphasis on "how much joy President Trump’s leadership and friendship brought to Lindsey."

"As heartbreaking as his sudden passing is, I hope it will bring some measure of comfort to those who cherished him to know just how much he was living his dream every day. Very rarely in life do you get to be exactly where you want to be, when you want to be there, with who you want to be with, doing precisely what you want to do — that was every moment for Lindsey," Miller wrote.

Following several more lines of bloated hot air, Miller vaguely addressed the fact that Graham once openly warned of the nation's demise, should Donald Trump obtain the US presidency, writing, "The fact that Lindsey started out as a political opponent only to become one the President’s most steadfast and faithful supporters underscores that Lindsey believed emphatically in the voice of the people."

He finally ended his soliloquy with a somber, "Godspeed, my friend," undoubtedly feeling rather self-accomplished and scholarly about his missive.

At the end of a particularly thrilling and rollicking meeting in the Oval Office, Lindsey Graham turned to the room and said: “I’ve never had this much fun in my life.”



I cannot describe to you how much joy President Trump’s leadership and friendship brought to Lindsey. Meetings… — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) July 12, 2026

Only for his own wife to swing in on a wrecking ball, screaming, "Hold my beer, babe!"

Stephen's wife, Katie Miller -- who really wishes she were an accomplished and professional social media troll but is instead only known for being married to an actual troll -- took a different tack in acknowledging the South Carolina senator's passing.

Katie wasted absolutely no time in serving her husband's public eulogy a brutal public uppercut when she reposted a photo of Lindsey Graham from the MouseInfo X account, with the caption, "Sen. Lindsey Graham, who was spotted earlier this year holding an Ariel bubble wand outside the Tangled restrooms in Magic Kingdom in the midst of a partial government shutdown, has died."

Sen. Lindsey Graham, who was spotted earlier this year holding an Ariel bubble wand outside the Tangled restrooms in Magic Kingdom in the midst of a partial government shutdown, has died. pic.twitter.com/WGLjoxT4Yq — MouseInfo | Disney News and Fun (@MouseInfo) July 12, 2026

Katie boosted the post with a single word: "Banger."

Her attempt at being Super Edgy earned her the ire of even the most devout MAGA crowd, as commenters called her a "Lib" and "one of the sh*ttiest people in America."

But Katie was on a rampage and could not, would not be stopped.

With nothing better to do than doomscroll social media, Katie Miller further undercut and derailed her husband's attempt to appear like a decent, Godly human being when she set her sights on former President Joe Biden's post honoring the late senator.

In the comments on Biden's statement on X, Katie wrote, "Did your staff write this?"

This prompted former Republican congressman and vocal Trump critic Adam Kinzinger to blast the MAGA talking head as an "empty husk of a soul." Katie, of course, wouldn't be an accomplished edgemaster without firing back for the last word, responding, "Does it sound like he wrote it?"

Does it sound like he wrote it? — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) July 12, 2026

I dunno, Stephen. Something tells me your wife is maybe still a little secretly mad about the whole gestating-human-shield thing.