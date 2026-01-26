Odious Stephen Miller's Response To Pretti Murder Is Monstrous

Deputy Chief of Staff and architect of Trump's Gestapo-like immigration policy Stephen Miller took gaslighting to new heights when he claimed Alex Pretti wasn't a protestor, but an assassin trying to murder federal agents.

An assassin tried to murder federal agents and this is your response. https://t.co/4Gx5UPpc4X — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) January 24, 2026

This is beyond "don't believe what your eyes see" propaganda.

This is demented. To lie like this you have to be a sociopath of some kind. This goes beyond party and should be shocking to everyone, because it's not about Republican or Democrat, liberal or conservative. At this point, it's good versus evil. And Miller is fucking evil incarnate.