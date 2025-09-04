Trump's ICEtapo Is Failing To Reach Stephen Miller's Goals

Remember when Oberfuhrer Stephen Miller stomped his little feet and demanded that his stormtroopers arrest 3,000 brown-skinned people each and every day. They tried to throw a small army at them, no expense spared, just to feed into his fascist daydreams. But like every damn thing that this administration has done or tried to do, they failed and failed miserably:

Despite the assistance of armed troops in U.S. cities, federal immigration officials recorded fewer daily arrests in August than in July and remain well short of a Trump administration plan for 3,000 arrests a day, according to a new report.

As of Aug. 29, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests averaged 1,055 a day for the month, down 14% from 1,124 a day in July, according to data obtained by Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse at Syracuse University. The organization tracks federal immigration data.

“President Trump’s orders recently assigning substantial personnel from the national guard and the U.S. military to target Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. may have been counter-productive in failing to increase total arrests countrywide,” said Susan B. Long, co-founder of TRAC and a professor in the Whitman School of Management, in an e-mail statement.