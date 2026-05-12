Stephen Miller's 'Ashamed' Latina Girlfriend Rejected Him In College: Report

White House adviser Stephen Miller's romantic history at Duke University tells a starkly different story than the one he promotes today as a hardline immigration hawk.

During his time as a political science student, Miller reportedly dated an attractive light-skinned conservative Latina woman, though according to accounts from their dormmates, the relationship was notably one-sided.

As the Financial Times recalled over the weekend, Jean Guerrero, author of the 2020 biography "Hatemonger: Stephen Miller, Donald Trump, and the White Nationalist Agenda," reported that Miller's girlfriend was embarrassed to be seen with him publicly and did not want people to know he was her boyfriend—a rejection that stood in sharp contrast to his aggressive pursuit of her affections at the time.

"He liked her a lot more than she liked him," one person familiar with the relationship said. "She was embarrassed to be seen with him, and didn't want people to know he was her boyfriend."

Today, as one of the Trump administration's most vociferous anti-immigration advocates, Miller has built his political career on demonizing immigrants and pushing policies designed to restrict immigration and asylum protections severely.

He has been instrumental in crafting some of the administration's most controversial immigration policies, including family separation at the border and efforts to end sanctuary city protections.

The contrast between Miller's willingness to date a Latina woman during his college years and his current role as the architect of policies targeting Latino and immigrant communities has drawn scrutiny from critics who note the apparent disconnect between his personal history and his public agenda.