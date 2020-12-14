Fox And Friends Confronts Stephen Miller's Alternative Reality

Wow, Stephen Miller takes a DEEP drag on the alternative reality hooka pipe while at the same time blatantly violating the Hatch Act!

Just call it "Monday."

PS: Before you read this Fox and Friends nonsense, realize that only electors with the seal of the state's Secretary of State are valid votes in the Electoral College. This is so that randos like Stephen Miller don't jump in and cause havoc. There IS a system in place to prevent Stephen Millerism.

Here's a sampling of Miller's fever-brained ranting presented with absolutely no proof and these cases having been laughed out of court over fifty times. And Fox and Friends's weak attempts to bring him back to Earth One. (Fail.)

STEPHEN MILLER: The only date in the constitution is January 20, so we have more than enough time to right the wrong of this fraudulent election result, and certify Donald Trump as the winner of the election. As we speak, today, and an ultimate slate of electors in the contested states is going to vote and we're going to send those results up to Congress. This will ensure that all of our legal remedies remain open. That means that if we win these cases in the courts, that we can direct that the ultimate state of electors be certified. The state legislatures in Georgia, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania , can do the same, and likewise, Congress has that opportunity as well, to do the right thing... ...there were millions of ballots that were cast in violation of plain state law, federal law, the US Constitution. You have underage voters, you have voters with felony criminal records disqualified from voting in their states, you have non-resident, non-citizens, voters who are deceased, you have voters who haven't lived in the state for years, and you add all of these together and you have Donald Trump winning the state of Georgia, winning the state of Arizona, winning the state of Wisconsin, winning the state of Pennsylvania and I could go on. ...

Steve Doocy and the other Fox and Friends seem just a little bit skeptical:

your legal team has litigated that. You've not had any success with it so far, but Stephen, explain if you will, what these Trump electors are going to do today, because you know if a state went for Joe Biden, everybody votes for Joe Biden. You're saying the Trump electors are going to come in and say hold on. We're not going to go along with it and cast our votes for Donald Trump. STEVE DOOCY: Right and we know thatbut Stephen, explain if you will, what these Trump electors are going to do today, because you know if a state went for Joe Biden, everybody votes for Joe Biden. You're saying the Trump electors are going to come in and say hold on. We're not going to go along with it and cast our votes for Donald Trump. MILLER: That's right. You have an ultimate slate of electors in a state like say Wisconsin or in a state like Georgia and we'll make sure that those results are sent up side by side, to Congress, so that we have the opportunity, every day between now and January 20, to say that slate of electors and the contested states is the slate that should be certified to uphold a fair and free election and an honest result. As you know, as you've covered we've all talked about, so that's what these ultimate electors are going to do to preserve our rights to ensure an accurate and honest result to this election.

Ainsley's turn to inject a smidgen of reality while noting the Republican voters they mentally program have bought the Miller line.

The Supreme Court already rejected this. How do you plan on, what's the next quiver, what did Nancy Pelosi say, arrow, in your quiver? AINSLEY EARHARDT: So Stephen, a Fox News poll 77% of Trump supporters believed he was robbed, 68% of Republicans believe the election was stolen and 10% of Democrats said that they agreed, too, [they lied to the pollsters - eds.] but what's your next step?How do you plan on, what's the next quiver, what did Nancy Pelosi say, arrow, in your quiver? MILLER: Well, we have open election challenges in all the contested states. Take Wisconsin for example. That is still working its way through the system and if you look at what happened in Wisconsin, Wisconsin has a state law that says in order to vote, by mail, you have to apply, but in democrat precincts, instead, they solicited hundreds of thousands of votes from people who never applied to be absentee voters. We have no idea who these people are. We have no idea if they are even eligible to vote in their state or how many fraudulent ballots were included but we do know that those votes were cast in clear violation of federal law and it is also a clear violation of the equal protection clause as well because Republican voters were not solicited to issue those same ballots. That's still being worked through as we speak and in Georgia, any day, the state legislature could stand up and require signature verification in that state. That one act, that one act, would give Donald Trump the state of Georgia. There was a rejection rate of mail-in ballots of over 6% in 2016. After the illegal consent decree , that was done without a legislature approval, it went down to a third of 1% at the same time as the number of mail-in ballots increased exponentially. Guys, that's not possible unless there is massive fraud.

Stephen Miller just invalidated all of Kelly Loeffler's votes.

Brian Kilmeade's turn!

BRIAN KILMEADE: Stephen, so if there were underage people voting and criminals voting, if there were illegal ballots cast, your legal team, in almost every state, 50 times lost, so do you have the worst legal team who just don't seem to be presenting a good case or you just, too late in this case, should have been brought before the election?

Good question Brian! STEPHEN BLAMES THE MEDIA!!!

the pressure from the corrupt corporate media to make everybody cave and bend is overwhelming. It is overwhelming and so yes, judges are caving. Yes, politicians are caving. We need heroes to step up and do the right thing. MILLER: We did bring this case before the election, but what you have to appreciate and realize is thatto make everybody cave and bend is overwhelming. It is overwhelming and so yes, judges are caving. Yes, politicians are caving. We need heroes to step up and do the right thing. Ask yourself this question. If Democrats really believe, if Democrat officials really believe that these results are lawful and honest, why are they opposing an audit of the vote? Why are they opposing that we take the ballots, we take the envelopes and we actually match them up to real human beings? Do you realize that in not one state that's been contested, they've actually done a forensic analysis of the vote to see how many illegal aliens and dead people voted? Democrats have opposed that at every single step of the way. Meanwhile, we've tweeted out the names and the pictures of the dead people that voted in this election. [But never presented them in court because that would be PERJURY!!! --eds.]

Stephen Miller says here that the Trump campaign "tweeted out the names" of dead people who voted in this election.



That tweet contained 4 names. News outlets revealed 3 of those people were very much alive, prompting Tucker Carlson to issue subsequent corrections. https://t.co/fiPZQdgWjx — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) December 14, 2020

That's just what we've been able to find. Imagine if you did a forensic analysis of the vote. Think about it. Using the pretext of covid, state Democrats unilaterally changed their election laws for one sole purpose, to facilitate fraud, and weaken every single anti-fraud measure and they did it illegally and now they are trying to cover up the results by opposing audits to the vote. You only do that --

And then Fox and Friends did a truly Democratic Party thing called "remembering stuff."

KILMEADE: Well in Georgia they were Republican Secretary of State and Republican Governor. DOOCY: That's right.

That reality did not affect Stephen Miller's train of conspiracy, obviously.

MILLER: And it's a shameful episode and we need signature matching in that state, and if we did, if we did, Brian, Donald Trump is the winner of Georgia. We're going to win the Senate races too, and if we similarly correct the defects that I just identified in other swing states, it's all over. Donald Trump has 270. KILMEADE: All right thanks so much we'll see what's next.

HILLARY WARNED US.