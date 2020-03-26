Media Bites
Fox & Friends' Host Frets That The Economy Needs To Open So Women Can Get Hair And Nails Done

Ainsley Earnhardt worries her roots will soon show.
By Ed Scarce
3 hours ago by Ed Scarce
"All my friends are saying — this is not a priority, people are dying, and I realize that — that they can’t get their nails done."

Not a priority except that it's a priority. Got it.

Source: Towle Road

Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt suggested Thursday morning that the U.S. should reopen its economy, despite the growing spread of COVID-19, so that her friends can get their hair and nails done.

“Every day, we’re talking about different topics, because we’re moving in hopefully the direction of getting where China is now, or South Korea is now, and just getting some improvement,” Earhardt said, adding that she lives in New York City, but doesn’t want to return there because it is an epicenter for the virus.

“If you bought clothing before all this happened, if you want to return it, are stores gonna waive that 30-day period where you can get your money back?” Airhardt wondered. “This not a priority, but women have to get their hair done. I saw someone tweet out, you’re going to see what color our real hair is, because our roots are going to grow in. All my friends are saying — this is not a priority, people are dying, and I realize that — that they can’t get their nails done.”

