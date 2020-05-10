Ainsley Earhardt Demands To Open Church In County With 900 COVID-19 Deaths: 'We Need Christ'

Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt argued on Sunday that churches in Michigan should reopen to celebrate Mother's Day even though the state is still under stay-at-home orders due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Earhardt spoke to her co-hosts from her New York home where she is locked down with her family.

"We're talking about churches wanting to get back out there, wanting to open up," Fox News co-host Pete Hegseth said. "What's your message to pastors, to people that want to be back in church."

"Oh, my goodness!" I miss our church. I miss our friends there. I miss our ministers and just the music and everyone being together."

"Depending on your region, I understand why people want to open back up," she continued. "Some of these counties in Michigan that the churches are suing the governor there because there aren't that many [coronavirus] cases."

According to Earhardt, two of the churches had one death in each of their counties due to the novel coronavirus. The third church had nearly 900 deaths in its county, she said.

"So I understand," she insisted. "If they are going to open them up, let's do it safely and distance yourself from one another and these churches say they have a plan to do that."

"So, we need Christ, we need God," Earhardt continued. "A lot of people are hurting, suicides are up and other things are up... A lot of people are sad and are missing their friends and there are consequences to that."