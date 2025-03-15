Mark Kelly Ditching His Tesla: 'Built And Designed By An Asshole'

“Elon Musk kind of turned out to be an asshole, and I don't want to drive a car built and designed by an asshole," Kelly said. Sometimes it really is that simple.

Source: Politico

Amid the Friday chaos on Capitol Hill, Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) took to X to announce … he’s getting rid of his Tesla.

“This is going to be my last trip in this car,” Kelly said in a video posted to his social media.

The Arizona Democrat wrote the car felt like “a rolling billboard” advertising Elon Musk. The chainsaw-wielding special adviser to the president has spearheaded the Department of Government Efficiency’s shuttering of agencies and mass firings across the government. He’s also Tesla’s CEO.

Kelly said he couldn’t drive the car without thinking about the damage DOGE has brought on the government, including the firing of veterans.

“Elon Musk kind of turned out to be an asshole, and I don't want to drive a car built and designed by an asshole," Kelly said.