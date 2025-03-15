Mark Kelly Ditching His Tesla: 'Built And Designed By An Asshole'

The Arizona Senator called the cars “a rolling billboard” advertising Elon Musk.
By Ed ScarceMarch 15, 2025

“Elon Musk kind of turned out to be an asshole, and I don't want to drive a car built and designed by an asshole," Kelly said. Sometimes it really is that simple.

Source: Politico

Amid the Friday chaos on Capitol Hill, Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) took to X to announce … he’s getting rid of his Tesla.

“This is going to be my last trip in this car,” Kelly said in a video posted to his social media.

The Arizona Democrat wrote the car felt like “a rolling billboard” advertising Elon Musk. The chainsaw-wielding special adviser to the president has spearheaded the Department of Government Efficiency’s shuttering of agencies and mass firings across the government. He’s also Tesla’s CEO.

Kelly said he couldn’t drive the car without thinking about the damage DOGE has brought on the government, including the firing of veterans.

“Elon Musk kind of turned out to be an asshole, and I don't want to drive a car built and designed by an asshole," Kelly said.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon