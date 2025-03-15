Elon's DOGE: No More Food Or Vets For Bomb-Sniffing Dogs! WTF?

As Elon Musk's DOGE continues to vandalize and plunder the federal government, even the Transportation Security Administration's bomb-sniffing K9 units aren't safe! Via Futurism.com:

According to an email obtained by Fox News reporter Jennifer Griffin, "ALL requests for everything," for the pups, including "vet visits, kenneling, dog food, etc" have been "put on hold until we receive guidance."

The email was reportedly from the TSA's Security Operations National Explosives Detection Canine Program, which trains and deploys state and local law enforcement-led canine teams.

It remains unclear who authored the email or when it was sent, but given the fact that Griffin has shared what appears to be a smartphone picture of a screen, the email is possibly sensitive in nature. Futurism has reached out to the TSA for comment.