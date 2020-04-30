Media Bites
Ainsley Earhardt's Mom Is Sick, And That Changes Everything

Watch as Fox and Friends grapples with reality. It's not easy for them.
By Frances Langum
So much is happening in this short clip.

It's Fox and Friends. The hosts are social distancing from separate cameras.

Next to the chyron is an on-screen ad for "America Together - Returning to Work, Sunday 7-9 pm ET" (clearly an in-kind CAMPAIGN DONATION from the Fox News Network, but I digress) showing Donald Trump's face.

Ainsley seems upset.

"My mother is sick." Ainsley says during a conversation about re-opening the beaches in California.

"The beach was open and people could make their decisions — the problem is, though, they started seeing more people go to the hospitals after that weekend. The governors have to make tough decisions because they don’t want a relapse in all this, that wouldn’t make them look good. Their residents would be dying!” said Earhardt.

Brian 'Missed Mensa by That Much" Kilmeade pushed the issue: "Is your mother going to the beach?"

I would have told him what I really think of him and walked off the set but Ainsley said, "No, but she will be with family again." It appears Ainsley knows more about CONTAGION than her colleague, no surprise.

“I understand both sides, I really do, I just don’t want a resurgence of this!”

Everything changes, especially for conservative propagandists, when it's THEIR family involved.

