OMG, Dr. OZ Doing Squats!

Joining the nobody gives a fuck clown car about your exercise routines with RFK Jr, Dr. Oz joined in with his own moronic take.
His advice is to walk more.
OZ: The way you do that is to stretch out, but also do some activity.
Get a little breathy as you're walking.
It'll help.
Now, there's a little pro tip I'm going to share with you.
Super simple.
It's called a squat.
Is he serious?
Have you ever heard of a fucking squat?
Making it much worse is his description.
OZ: Don't lean forward.
You want to sit back like your body was about to touch the toilet seat. Like you're about to go back like that.
WTF?
You don't do a squat like you are taking a sh*t!
Please, Youtube and delete this video.
Here's how to take care of your heart this summer - enjoy the good weather and get moving! pic.twitter.com/2hWukU3dCV
— Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) July 9, 2026
Jack LaLanne, he is not.
Open thread.