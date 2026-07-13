OMG, Dr. OZ Doing Squats!

Joining the nobody gives a fuck clown car about your exercise routines with RFK Jr, Dr. Oz joined in with his own moronic take.

His advice is to walk more.

OZ: The way you do that is to stretch out, but also do some activity. Get a little breathy as you're walking. It'll help. Now, there's a little pro tip I'm going to share with you. Super simple. It's called a squat.

Is he serious?

Have you ever heard of a fucking squat?

Making it much worse is his description.

OZ: Don't lean forward. You want to sit back like your body was about to touch the toilet seat. Like you're about to go back like that.

WTF?

You don't do a squat like you are taking a sh*t!

Please, Youtube and delete this video.

Here's how to take care of your heart this summer - enjoy the good weather and get moving! pic.twitter.com/2hWukU3dCV — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) July 9, 2026

Jack LaLanne, he is not.

Open thread.