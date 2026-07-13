OMG, Dr. OZ Doing Squats!

RFK Jr is bad enough. Who wants to take exercise lessons from this creep?
OMG, Dr. OZ Doing Squats!
Credit: screengrab
By John AmatoJuly 13, 2026

Joining the nobody gives a fuck clown car about your exercise routines with RFK Jr, Dr. Oz joined in with his own moronic take.

His advice is to walk more.

OZ: The way you do that is to stretch out, but also do some activity.

Get a little breathy as you're walking.

It'll help.

Now, there's a little pro tip I'm going to share with you.

Super simple.

It's called a squat.

Is he serious?

Have you ever heard of a fucking squat?

Making it much worse is his description.

OZ: Don't lean forward.

You want to sit back like your body was about to touch the toilet seat. Like you're about to go back like that.

WTF?
You don't do a squat like you are taking a sh*t!

Please, Youtube and delete this video.

Jack LaLanne, he is not.

Open thread.

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